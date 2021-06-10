Anupam Kher Loses 80,000 Followers On Twitter In 36 Hours, Asks 'is There A Glitch On App'

Veteran actor and author Anupam Kher, who is quite active on social media, recently put up a request to Twitter about losing followers. The actor who is known to update and entertain fans with interesting videos on Twitter informed about losing 80,000 followers in the last 36 hours.

Anupam Kher complains about losing Twitter follows

Perplexed by the thought of whether it is a ‘technical glitch in the app’ from their side or something else, the actor requested the micro-blogging site to look into the matter. The actor confessed in the post that he is not bragging about the issue, yet observed it in the last 36 hours. Sharing his concerns for the same, the senior actor wrote, “Dear @Twitter and @TwitterIndia! I have 80,000 fewer followers in the last 36 hours! Is there a glitch in your app or something else is happening!! It is an observation. Not a complaint….. yet.:).”

Dear @Twitter and @TwitterIndia! I have 80,000 less followers in the last 36 hours! Is there a glitch in your app or something else is happening!! It is an observation. Not a complaint….. yet.:) — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 10, 2021

Anupam who is also active on the Indian homegrown app Koo, took to Instagram and shared a video and informed about crossing the one million mark. He shared a video of a cake that was sent to him by the founders of the platform and also posted a snapshot of his official Koo account. Take a look at what the actor had to say about the app and his followers. He said that he has crossed 1 million followers on Koo and that he reached this landmark in just 100 days. He wished the founders good luck for their future ventures. He said that he wanted India to grow just like the app has grown.

Twitter partially complies with India’s new IT Rules

Meanwhile, the social media giant has announced the appointment of a Nodal Contact Person and a Resident Grievance Officer, in line with India's new Information Technology (Intermediaries Guidelines & Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021 Guidelines. The new appointments from Twitter came two days after it sought more time to comply with the new IT rules following a warning from the Centre. A Twitter spokesperson had earlier reiterated that the microblogging site has been and remains deeply committed to India, and serving the vital public conversation taking place on the service. Last Saturday, the Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY) had pulled up Twitter over non-compliance with its IT rules and had sought clarification.

IMAGE: PTI/REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

