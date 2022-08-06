Anupam Kher Marks 28 Years Of 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' With Nostalgic Throwback Picture

Anupam Kher's iconic film Hum Aapke Hain Koun is one of the most memorable films in Indian cinema. The movie hit the theatres on 5 August 1994 and till date is loved by people of every generation. The film is a family drama that chronicles the journey of Prem and Nisha. It also emerged as the highest-grossing Indian entertainer of the 90s era.

As August 5 marks the completion of 28 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun, actor Anupam Kher headed to his social media handle and shared a throwback picture from the film while reminiscing the memories of the cult classic.

Anupam Kher gets nostalgic as Hum Aapke Hain Koun clocks 28 years

On Friday, actor Anupam Kher took a trip down memory lane and shared a still from his hit film Hum Aapke Hain Koun. The picture featured him along with the cast including Madhuri Dixit, Mohnish Bahl, Alok Nath, Reema Lagoo, and Bindu among others. He also added the song Pehla Pehla Pyaar Hai to the background. Sharing the picture, Kher penned a heartfelt caption. He wrote, "Ek bhartiya film jo hamare dilon par pichle 28 saalo se raaj kar rahi hai, (An Indian film which has been ruling our hearts for the last 28 years.) #28yearsOfHumAapkeHainKoun @rajshrifilms. (sic)"

Take a look at the post:

As soon as the post surfaced online, fans jumped into the comments section and dropped heartfelt comments. One of the users wrote, "My favorite movie, it's an evergreen masterpiece. Can watch it, i don't know how many times. (sic)" Another wrote, "I don’t know how many times i have watched this movie n hum saath saath hai...Always close to my heart. (sic)" Whereas, the other user wrote, "Definitely a feel good film. The songs though makes us miss SPB. (sic)"

Anupam Kher on the work front

On the professional front, Anupam Kher was last seen in The Kashmir Files, which managed to mint some impressive numbers at the box office. The actor will be next seen in IB 71 alongside Vidyut Jammwal. Moreover, he also has Kangana Ranaut starrer Emergency in which he will step into the shoes of Jayaprakash Narayan.

(Image: @anupampkher/Instagram)