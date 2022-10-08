Anupam Kher Marks 90th Indian Air Force Day With Special Tribute; 'We Are Proud Of You'

Anupam Kher shared a special post to mark the 90th anniversary of the Indian Air Force (IAF) today, October 8. The day is celebrated annually to honour the IAF officers and acknowledge their contribution to national security. The Kashmir Files actor shared a video on his social media handles as he lauded the IAF bravehearts for their courage and dedication. Apart from Anupam Kher, celebrities like Kangana Ranaut, Varun Tej and many more celebrated the occasion with special mentions.

Anupam Kher celebrates the 90th Indian Air Force day with a special tribute

Taking to his Instagram handle on Saturday, October 8, the actor shared a video paying homage to the Indian Air Force. Alongside the clip, he penned a note in Hindi which loosely translates to, "Hearty congratulations to Indian Air Force on 90th anniversary and a strong and tremendous #Salute! We are proud of you and our brave! Hail India! 🇮🇳 #AirWarriors #AirForceDay @indianairforce." Take a look.

Kangana Ranaut also marked the 90th Indian Air Force day by taking to her Instagram stories. Kangana, who's all set to take on the role of a fighter pilot in her upcoming film Tejas, shared a picture of her in uniform and wrote, "Greetings to all our sir warriors from team Tejas on Air Force Day."

PM Modi celebrates 90th Indian Air Force day

Greeting the "courageous air warriors and their families" on the milestone event, PM Modi took to Twitter and mentioned, "In line with the motto of नभः स्पृशं दीप्तम्, the Indian Air Force has shown exceptional dexterity for decades. They have secured the nation and also shown remarkable human spirit during disasters."

On Air Force Day, my greetings to the courageous air warriors and their families. In line with the motto of नभः स्पृशं दीप्तम्, the Indian Air Force has shown exceptional dexterity for decades. They have secured the nation and also shown remarkable human spirit during disasters. pic.twitter.com/6g9twDJAGx — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 8, 2022

