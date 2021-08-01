Anupam Kher Meets An Inspirational Man In New Jersey, Shares His Story With Fans; WATCH

Anupam Kher's video series with the hashtag ‘Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai' recently turned out to be inspiring for him and his followers on social media. Kher recently met a man in New Jersey who used to run outside his hotel. The actor shared a video on his Instagram depicting how he met a guy while walking down the road who he was observing for a few days from the balcony of his hotel. He even stated that the man, named Matt Robertson, was so charming and inspiring. Know how:

Anupam Kher runs into an inspirational story in New Jersey

Anupam Kher recently took to his Instagram handle and shared a video clip in which he can be seen capturing a video of a man running beside him. While making the video, he asks him to stop and greets him. While praising the speed at which the man was running, Anupam stated how he was an inspiration to him and added how he used to watch him from inside his hotel. He then asked him if he could tell his story about his handicapped arm to which the man revealed how he was born that way. Anupam Kher then mentioned how his foundation was helping a kid with a similar issue and stated how he wanted to show this video to her. He further engaged with more interesting conversations with the man and asked about what sport he loves to play.

In the caption, he wrote, “I see #MattRobertson running at the speed of lightning everyday outside my hotel. Today I spoke to him. He is charming, matter of fact and exceptionally inspiring. His dedication should inspire millions of people around the globe. World is really full of such incredible people!! Thank you #Matt for chatting with me!! Jai Ho to you!! Matt doesn’t have any social media account.”

Many social media users reacted to Anupam Kher’s Instagram post and shared how they loved his latest video. Some of them poured the comment box with heart emojis to depict how lovely the video was and sent love to the inspiring man. Some of them also sent their blessings to the man and appreciated Anupam Kher’s efforts to share the man’s story with everyone. Take a look at some of the reactions to Anupam Kher’s Instagram post.

IMAGE: PTI

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.