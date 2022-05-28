Anupam Kher Meets 'Big Bang Theory' Star Kunal Nayyar; Calls Him 'Our Very Own Delhi Boy'

Veteran actor Anupam Kher was recently in Los Angeles to shoot the pilot episode of the upcoming ABC comedy-drama series The Son In Law. During his stay there, he met with several notable personalities like Rachel Sullivan and Chris Sullivan. He took to his social media to share the picture of his time there.

The actor, fresh off the success of the Vivek Agnihotri directorial The Kashmir Files, also met with actor Kunal Nayyar who is known for playing Raj Koothrappali on the CBS sitcom The Big Bang Theory.

Anupam Kher meets Kunal Nayyar

Taking to his Instagram, the 67-year-old actor shared a picture with Big Bang Theory actor Kunal Nayyar at The London West Hollywood, Beverly Hills. In the picture, the duo is seen smiling as they posed for the picture. Kher wrote in the caption, ''It was so wonderful to meet @kunalkarmanayyar. Our very own Delhi Boy. His warmth touched my heart. #BigBangTheory #Actor #IndiansInLA (sic)''

Meanwhile, he also shared a picture with the Sullivan couple, who also shared a picture with Anupam Kher. The veteran actor had visited their home. Kher wrote, ''Feelings are mutual my friend! So wonderful to visit your home and to meet @therealrachelsullivan and Bear. Love and prayers always! Till we meet again. Repost..Well that's a wrap on the pilot of #thesoninlaw for @abc. It was an honor and a blessing to have the great @anupampkher to our home to lay his hands upon our child! (sic)''

He also shared a video message with his fans whilst sitting at the airport to return to India. In the video, he extended gratitude and expressed happiness for getting an opportunity to address the students at UCLA and meet his team. He also talked about craving Indian food after staying in LA for over two weeks and stated that he is missing India.

He captioned the post by writing, ''Thank you cast and crew of #TheSonInLaw. It was great to wrap the pilot episode! Thank you my friends and all the wonderful people that I met in Los Angeles for your generosity and warmth! On my way to my India! #Mumbai #FlyingBackHome (sic)''.

(Image: @anupampkher/@kunalkarmanayyar/Instagram)