Anupam Kher Meets DGP Sanjay Kundu And A Few Other Police Officers In Shimla; Shares Video

Actor Anupam Kher has lately been spending time with his family in Himachal Pradesh and has also been sharing multiple updates on social media, regarding the same. The actor recently met up with a series of high dignitaries including the DGP of Himachal Police, Sanjay Kundu. In the video shared, he is seen thanking them for honouring him and for protecting the country. Anupam Kher also wrote in the caption that it was a humbling experience for him. His fans have flooded the comments section with compliments as they love to see his frequent updates.

Anupam Kher meets DGP Sanjay Kundu

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher recently shared a video on social media and his fans have been loving every bit of it. In the clip shared, he can be seen sitting with a bunch of police officers from Himachal Pradesh, including DGP Sanjay Kundu. In the video, he is sitting in seen seated with a series of male and female officers after he was honoured by them, in Shimla. The actor was reportedly presented with a shawl, a memento and a cap, as a part of the honouring ceremony.

Anupam Kher started off the video by thanking the team for him such an opportunity as he felt extremely honoured and blessed to be in their presence. He said that he was sitting among the top police officers of Himachal Pradesh and he was very thankful for such a stage. He joked about feeling like the most secure person in that room and also thanked them for their selfless service towards the nation.

In the caption for the post, Anupam Kher thanked the DG and other illustrious police officers for the appreciation and graciousness, they sent his way. He stated that he had a wonderful chat with them and also asked them to keep up the great work. Have a look at the tweet on Anupam Kher’s Twitter here.

Thank you DGP #SanjayKundu ji & other illustrious police officers of @himachalpolice for your appreciation & graciousness. It was a humbling experience to be honoured by you all. I had a wonderful time chatting with you. Keep up the great work you all are doing. Jai Ho!! 🙏🌺🙏 pic.twitter.com/P2c7b588q1 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 17, 2021

In the comments section of the post, various people have complimented the actor and the video shared. A few of the fans have also used various emoticons to express their thoughts. Have a look.

IMAGE: ANUPAM KHER INSTAGRAM

