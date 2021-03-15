Anupam Kher Meets 'dynamic Youth Leader' Tejasvi Surya; Calls It A 'learning Experience'

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher, on Sunday that is March 14, took to his social media handle and shared a couple of pictures, featuring BJP MP from Bengaluru South Tejasvi Surya. In the first three photos, the duo can be seen posing with a smile. Meanwhile, in the fourth picture, they can be seen content in a discussion. Kher summed up his experience while writing a brief caption dedicated to Tejasvi Surya. In the photos, the politician and the actor can be seen donning a casual avatar as Anupam wore a grey t-shirt along with a pair of black pants while Tejasvi paired his white round-neck tee with denims.

Anupam Kher's meeting with Tejasvi Surya:

The caption of Anupam Kher's multiple-picture post read, "It was so wonderful and a learning experience to spend some quality time with the young, restless and the dynamic youth leader @tejasvisurya. We discussed books, films, politics and the joy and pride of being an Indian! Jai Ho!". He also added a few hashtags, which read, "Youth Leader", "Films", "Politics" and "India".

Within a couple of hours, the post managed to garner more than 50k double-taps and is still counting. Meanwhile, a section of fans flooded the comments section with red-heart, heart-eyes and fire emoticons. "Stars.. One of cinema and the other of politics", wrote an Instagram user, while another added, "It's like two most respected people in one single frame". One-word compliments such as "awesome", "fantastic" and "nice", among many others, were a common sight in the 66-year-old actor's post's comments section.

All about Tejasvi Surya

Having burst on to the political scene over the last 2.5 years, Tejasvi Surya is a politician currently serving as the Member of Parliament in the 17th Lok Sabha from the Bharatiya Janata Party. The 30-year-old politician represents the Bangalore South constituency. Of late he has become a key campaigner for the BJP in different states, particularly in South India where he has declared that the party will make big gains in coming times. He is also the chief of the BYJM. Interestingly, Surya, too, took to his verified Instagram account and shared a boomerang video, featuring Anupam Kher, in the story session. Captioning the video-post, Surya wrote, "Learning to pose with @AnupamKher sir".

A peek into Anupam Kher's Instagram

Interestingly, the Baby actor keeps his fans posted with his whereabouts via social media. Apart from keeping his fans informed, he also entertains them virtually. A week back, on March 7, the actor celebrated his 66th birthday. Giving a peek into the celebration, he recreated the "pawri-ho-rahi-hai" trend.

