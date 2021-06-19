Anupam Kher Meets Himachal CM, Discusses 'possibility Of Having A Film City Soon'

Veteran actor Anupam Kher who is currently on a blissful journey to Himachal Pradesh with his mother recently met Chief Minister Jairam Thakur at his residence. While sharing a glimpse of the meeting with the CM along with his family, the actor thanked him for his relentless service towards the state and also the kind of work he has been doing for the upliftment.\

Anupam Kher meets Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur

The pictures showed the actor posing with CM Thakur along with his wife Sadhna, their two daughters, and his mother Dulari who was also invited by the CM. Dulari even posed with the traditional Himachal cap and a saree that was gifted to her by the CM. Anupam shared a video of his conversation with CM Thakur where he thanked him for the hospitality and wrote, “ I am thankful to you for inviting us including my mother with so much warmth. Let me tell you that you are doing a fabulous job and whenever you need me for something related to the state and its upliftment, just remember I am there always.”

Thanking the actor for gracing them, the CM said, “ I am extremely happy to meet you and especially reliving the old memories of Himachal Pradesh with you. Your name has been associated with Himachal which cannot be separated.” Further while talking about promoting film shoots and tourism in the state, he said, “ Himachal has a lot of scope of promoting film shootings where we shall require your help.” Anupam in return claimed that Himachal is the ‘absolute paradise' for film shootings and it should be promoted on a large scale.

Apart from this, the actor on June 17, interacted with Himachal Pradesh police personnel at the state police headquarters. The actor shared his experiences from the time he lived with his joint family at Nabha Estate in Shimla. He also spoke on women empowerment and the “power of dreams and hopes”. “Thank you DGP #SanjayKundu Ji and other illustrious police officers of Himachal Pradesh for your appreciation and graciousness. It was a humbling experience to be honoured by you all. I had a wonderful time chatting with you. Keep up the great work you all are doing. Jai Ho,” he wrote while captioning the pictures with the top rank police officials.

IMAGE: ANUPAMKHER/Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.