Anupam Kher Meets His Identical Twins; Plays 'pic Quiz' With Fans To Spot Him

Anupam Kher recently left his fans amazed when he dropped in a cool picture of himself along with his identical twins while urging them to play a picture quiz with him. The actor further revealed the identities of the twins and even expressed his happiness on his fans spotting correctly in the photo.

Take a look at the Instagram 'quiz' photo here -

Anupam Kher poses with his identical twins

Anupam Kher recently took to her official Instagram handle and posted a picture in which he can be seen facing his back towards the camera along with two other bald men who looked identical to the actor from the back. In the caption, he asked his fans a series of questions such as whether there were three people in the picture or just one. He further asks whether they could recognise any of the people in the picture and then ask them to point out the same. In the end, he escalated the curiosity of the fans by stating that the first five people who will answer the questions correctly will get an amazing prize.

The caption read, "Pic Quiz: क्या ये तीन अलग अलग लोग है? या तीनो तस्वीरें एक ही इंसान की है? क्या आप इसमे से किसी को जानते? अगर हाँ! तो साइड में बैठा है या बीच में? और साइड में है तो राइट में है या लेफ़्ट में 5 सही जवाब के ज़बरदस्त इनाम! जय हो!" (sic)

The moment Anupam Kher posted the picture online, many fans began dropping in answers to his questions. Many fans managed to spot the actor and stated that he was sitting towards the right end while many others added that there were three different people in the picture. Some of them also dropped laughing emojis in the comments as they were cracked up to the hilarious picture. Take a look at some of the fans' reactions to Anupam Kher's latest Instagram post.

Soon after posting the photo, the actor unveiled the results of the picture quiz by revealing the faces of the people along with their identities. In the caption, he mentioned that they were Alexander Konstantinovsky and Вячеслав Константиновский from Kiev and praised them for being generous enough to be a part of the quiz. He then revealed that most of the fans managed to get the answers correct. The caption read, "Met these identical twins @alicalex and @slavik_karamazov from #Kiev. They were generous enough to participate in this #PicQuiz. Most of you were right. I was 3rd from right in the pic with our backs. But in the front pic I sat in the centre! Thank you my friends from #Ukrain for your support. Hope to see you soon again!" (sic)

Image: Instagram/@anupamkher