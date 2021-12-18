Anupam Kher Meets Inspiring Autodriver Distributing Bhagvad Gita; 'his Kids Are Educated'

Anupam Kher recently left his fans thrilled when he shared a video clip of his encounter with an auto driver in Mumbai that revealed how his ride turned out to be a great learning experience for him. He even urged his fans to listen to what the auto driver said about Bhagavad Gita and appreciate the richness of our culture.

Anupam Kher's 'Encounters in Mumbai'

Anupam Kher recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a video in which he can be seen taking a ride in an autorickshaw in the morning while going to his Yoga class. As he tells the driver to take him to his destination and asks his name, the driver tells him that he has been asked to donate Bhagavad Gita but as he doesn't earn much, he decided to donate two boxes. Stating further, the auto driver revealed that his kids are very well educated and he has paid for their education through his devotion towards God. Anupam Kher lauds his devotion and asks him whether he recognised him or not to which he looks behind and gets surprised to meet the actor. The auto driver named Bhpati Dev Das, further stated that he always tells everyone that if you are a Muslim or a Hindu, do not just read Quran and Bhagavad Gita but also implement what's written in it. The actor further depicted how the driver began Chandi Path during the journey and ended the post with his famous hashtag 'Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai.'

In the caption, he mentioned how his auto ride turned out to be a great learning experience. It read, "Encounters in Mumbai: I met autodriver #BhupatiDevDas on my way to my yoga class. His conversation turned out be a great learning experience. भूपति दास ऑटो रिक्शा भी चलाते है और भगवद्गीता का ज्ञान भी बाँटते है।इस कृष्णभक्त की बातें आपके दिल की घहराई तक पहुँचेगी।Listen to him and understand and appreciate the richness of our culture. जय श्री कृष्ण।" (sic)

Numerous fans took to Anupam Kher's Instagram post and expressed their delight at watching the actor's amazing encounter. Some fans also thanked him for sharing this unique experience while others applauded the auto driver's thoughtful statement on how one should implement the things written in the holy books. Take a look at how the fans reacted to Anupam Kher's latest video.

Image: Instagram/@anupamkher