Anupam Kher Meets Naatu Naatu Composer MM Keeravaani, Calls It 'most Inspiring Moment'

Anupam Kher recently met Oscar winner MM Keeravaani, who won the prestigious Academy Award for RRR song Naatu Naatu, earlier this year in March. He even held the Oscar statuette and showered praise on the composer for bringing glory to India in the international awards circuit.

Anupam Kher starrer The Kashmir Files was also in the race for the Oscar nomination but was snubbed.

MM Keeravaani was also awarded with the Padma Shri earlier this year.

During their meeting, Anupam said that he will make Keeravaani proud one day.

Anupam Kher says ‘it’s an honour to hold the Oscar’

Sharing a video with Keeravaani, actor Anupam Kher penned a note expressing his excitement and gratitude. In the video, he referred to the composer as Sir and exclaimed, “What an amazing honour to hold sir’s Oscar.” The music composer reciprocated with warmth and said, “What a great moment to be with you, sir.”

Anupam Kher then expressed how the Oscar victory has made the whole country proud and as he held the trophy and said, “One day I will make you proud.”



In the caption, the actor called holding the Oscar "one of the most inspiring moments" of his career. He also mentioned that spending time with the Padma Shri awardee was "magical". He also expressed gratitude to the composer for letting him hold the Oscar and congratulated him on the historic achievement.

Anupam Kher’s reaction to Naatu Naatu Oscar nomination and win

This is not the first time Anupam has been vocal about his appreciation for Keeravaani and his work. When Naatu Naatu’s nomination at the Academy Awards was confirmed, Kher was one of the first to cheer. He appreciated how Indian films are being acknowledged by Western audiences.

(MM Keeravaani and Chandrabose scripted history as Naatu Naatu became the first ever Indian song to win at Academy Awards | Image: RRRMovie/Twitter)

When the song from SS Rajamouli directorial won at the Oscars, Anupam Kher made a statement congratulating the team. He told ANI, “The films were related to Indian soil. The film is all related to our culture and land. This is making us proud.”

For the unversed, Kher’s The Kashmir Files was also in the race to secure an Oscar nomination but was later snubbed. Reacting to this, the actor said, ”Obviously there must be some problem with The Kashmir Files,” which is why it did not get selected to represent India at the Oscars.