Anupam Kher Meets PM Modi, Gives Him 'Rudraksha Mala' As Gift From His Mother Dulari

The Kashmir Files actor Anupam Kher met with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Following their meet up, the actor took to his social media to share pictures from the meeting and commended PM Modi's tireless efforts in working towards the betterment of the country. Additionally, Kher also presented a special gift for PM Modi on behalf of his mother Dulari.

Anupam Kher gifts 'Rudraksha Mala' to PM Modi

Taking to his Instagram, Anupam Kher posted two pictures from his recent meet up with PM Modi. In the caption, written in Hindi, the actor wrote, ''Respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi. My heart and soul are pleased after meeting you. I got the opportunity to personally thank you for your tireless efforts in working towards the welfare of the country and the countrymen.''

He continued, ''I, and my mother, Dulari Ji will always remember the way you sincerely accepted the 'Rudarsha Mala' my mother sent for your protection. May God always bless you and keep giving his energy to all of us. Jai Hind!''

PM Narendra Modi took to his Twitter to reply to Kher and extend his gratitude for receiving the gift from the actor's mother. PM Modi wrote, ''Thank you very much @AnupamPKher sir. It is only the blessings of your respected Mataji and the countrymen, which keeps motivating me continuously for the service of Mother Bharati.''

Netizens reacted to the veteran actor's excitement after meeting PM Modi as they expressed their happiness to see the duo together. One netizen wrote, ''This is just super awesome! So nice to see you with our respected PM.''

