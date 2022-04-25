Anupam Kher Meets Police Commissioner Of Delhi; Thanks Him For Helping In 'Uunchai' Shoot

Actor Anupam Kher recently met the Police Commissioner of Delhi, Rakesh Asthana and posted pictures with him on his social media handle. Taking to his official Instagram handle, The Kashmir Files star dropped photographs featuring him, Rakesh Asthana and Boman Irani.

Anupam Kher meets Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana

Anupam Kher expressed gratitude to Rakesh Asthana for facilitating and helping in their shoot of the forthcoming film, Uunchai. He wrote in the caption, "It was wonderful to meet the Commissioner of Delhi Police #RakeshAsthana Ji in his office. Thanked him and his police force for facilitating and helping in our shoot of #Uunchai. We spoke about various subjects and of course #TheKashmirFiles. Loved the new building! @delhi.police_official #Gratitude #Thanks @boman_irani". Have a look:

More on Uunchai

Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai is touted to be one of the most-anticipated releases of the year. The film will mark the collaboration of some of the finest actors in the Bollywood industry. Helmed by ace director Sooraj Barjatya, Uunchai will star Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Danny Denzongpa, Neena Gupta and Parineeti Chopra in pivotal roles. Apart from them, Nafisa Sodhi is also shooting along with them.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Nafisa dropped an adorable pic with Amitabh Bachchan and captioned it, "Uunchai, directed by Sooraj Barjatya, is being currently shot in Delhi. ( on the left is the DOP of our film Manoj Khatoi )". She even shared a throwback picture of them from Major Saab writing, “Major Saab was shot 24 years ago and was directed by Tinnu Anand … how time flies.” Have a look:

