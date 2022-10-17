Anupam Kher Meets Union Minister Anurag Thakur In Delhi; Lauds His 'warmth & Hospitality'

Anupam Kher recently met Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur during his visit to Delhi. The actor shared a glimpse of his visit to the leader's house and appreciated him for his 'warmth and hospitality', while also recognizing the 'great work' he's doing. For the unversed, Anupam Kher travelled to Delhi a couple of days ago amid his shooting schedule in Agra and also paid a surprise visit to his relatives.

Anupam Kher meets Union Minister Anurag Thakur in Delhi

Taking to his Twitter handle, The Kashmir Files star shared a picture of him shedding smiles alongside Thakur and wrote, "Dear @ianuragthakur! It was a pleasure to meet you at your residence in Delhi a couple of days back. Thank you for your warmth and hospitality. Keep up the great work you are doing. Jai Ho!" Take a look.

Dear @ianuragthakur! It was pleasure to meet you at your residence in Delhi a couple of days back. Thank you for your warmth and hospitality. Keep up the great work you are doing. Jai Ho!🙏👍🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/7z2Ivg8LzV — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) October 16, 2022

The actor, who has been busy shooting for his 532nd film Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay in Agra, came to the capital city to meet his uncle and aunt. He shared a video of his relatives' relations to the sudden visit, with his uncle calling it a 'kamaal ka surprise'.

Kher also penned a caption in Hindi, which loosely translates to, "I love to surprise those I love! After reaching Delhi from Agra yesterday, I went straight to my uncle and Neelam aunt's house. Here's a glimpse of what happened there! Enjoy."

On the work front, he will be seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Parineeti Chopra and more in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai. It is slated to release on November 11.

(IMAGE: TWITTER/ @ANUPAMPKHER)