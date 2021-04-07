Anupam Kher Mistakenly Captures 'world Upside-down' While Walking In Bhopal; Watch

On April 6, 2021, veteran actor Anupam Kher took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a ‘funny’ video which he captured recently. In the video, one can see him mistakenly capturing his filming location in an ‘upside down’ manner. The place tagged in the post is Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. Sharing the video, the actor informed his fans and followers that he by mistake switched on his cellphone’s camera and the ‘world went upside down’.

Anupam Kher's 'Upside down world'

In the video, Anupam can be seen shooting in a village in Bhopal for his next project. The camera captures the real essence of village life with grasses and cattle. One can also see there are several cars parked at a minute’s distance. As for the caption, the actor wrote, “Hahaha!! World goes upside down when you by mistake switch on your cell phone while walking. It happened with me today at the shoot. à¤¦à¥à¤¨à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤Šà¤ªà¤° à¤¨à¥€à¤šà¥‡ à¤¹à¥‹ à¤—à¤ˆ!! How many of you have experienced it?”. He further called the video 'hilarious and funny’ by using hashtags.

As soon as Anupam Kher's video was up on the internet, many of his fans and followers rushed to drop funny comments. A fan commented, “Hahaha, but this is what it is, captured in action”. Another one wrote, “My dad whenever we used to go on vacation” with a laughing face emoji. A netizen commented, “Nice post” with clapping hands and a fire emoticon. Another one wrote, “I sikke ke do pehlu… (A coin has two sides)”.

The veteran actor is quite an active Instagram user as he is constantly treating his fans with snippets from his filming location. Recently, he dropped several videos capturing the real essence of a remote village, Imaliya Gondi, located in Bhopal. The videos show thatched houses with hand pumps outside, several temples constructed in the middle of barren land, a few children standing outside the filming location.

Sharing these, the actor wrote, “Scenes from a village in India! #ImaliyaGondi #VillageLife #Purity". Many of his fans dropped red hearts and heart-eyed face emoticons. Several of them from Bhopal welcomed him, while others penned lovely comments.

A peek into Anupam Kher's photos

