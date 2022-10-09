Veteran actor Anupam Kher is currently shooting in Agra for his 532nd film Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay. Meanwhile, the actor shared a glimpse of his shooting location where he is seen being mobbed by a group of fans.

Kher uploaded some videos and pictures on his social media as he could be seen meeting his fans on sets. In a note, he penned on his Instagram handle, the Uunchai actor expressed the amount of love from his fans.

Anupam Kher greets his fans in Agra

In the video shared by the actor, he is seen getting down from his vanity to head to the shoot location during which a group of people surround and greeted him, while the latter waved towards them. Kher could be seen dressed in a pink-coloured kurta pyjama set which he teamed up with a cream-coloured Nehru jacket. He also had a white-coloured hair wig on his head.

"आज आगरा के लोगों से बहुत प्यार मिला! एक कलाकार के लिए इससे बड़ी उपलब्धि और क्या हो सकती है। (Today received a lot of love from the people of Agra! What could be a greater achievement than this for an artist.) I am really overwhelmed by the love shown by the wonderful people of #Agra today at the shoot of #KuchKhattaaHoJaay! धन्यवाद मेरे प्यारो।खुश रहो! (Thank you, my dear. Be happy!) #Fans #Friends #People #Humbled #Blessed," Anupam Kher wrote in the caption.

Kher's forthcoming flick will also feature Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa making his acting debut. Announcing his association with the project, the Lahore crooner shared a picture with Kher and wrote, "Reading my 1st Script and it is his 532nd. I am a newcomer and #KherSaab is a legend (Sir hates to be called that). You people have been very generous and kind to me as a singer. Now I need your love and blessings in my new journey as an ACTOR. I promise to work very hard! I couldn’t have asked for a better launch."

The actor who recently visited Agra, shared a glimpse of his experience on Instagram. Along with the pictures, he wrote, "Got an opportunity to see the Taj Mahal today. Plush and elegant. Not just a sign of love. An amazing wonder of architecture and fine craftsmanship! Government arrangement for facilitating viewing for everyone is commendable! #Tajmahal #Love #Architecture."

