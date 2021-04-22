Anupam Kher Mourns After Nashik Oxygen Leak Tragedy, Says 'God Give Strength To Families'

At a time when Maharashtra is facing an acute shortage of oxygen cylinders, a leakage was reported from an oxygen tanker while refilling in the afternoon of April 21 at Nashik Zakir Hussain Hospital. The leakage claimed the lives of at least 25 COVID-19 patients. Veteran actor and author Anupam Kher who was heartbroken after hearing the news took to Twitter and penned his heartfelt condolence to the people who lost their lives. He further expressed sadness over the fact that a hospital where lives are saved and can be traumatising if that place becomes the reason for anyone’s death.

'What could be more tragic than this?'

While mourning the loss of the people, Anupam wrote, “22 people died due to oxygen leaks in Nashik. Where can a patient save his life, it can cause his death. What could be more tragic than this? May God give strength to those who lost their families in this tragedy to bear the grief !! om Shanti!" Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope condoled the deaths and affirmed that a seven-member committee will be formed to probe the incident; the probe committee will consist of a few doctors from the ICU unit and experts who set up the plant. The committee will also make sure that such accidents do not take place in the future. Apart from the health minister, Nashik Mayor also intervened and hinted towards investigation by a high-level committee.

Nashik Oxygen Leak Tragedy

The leakage caused the gas to spread throughout the area and a team of fire brigade personnel was rushed in to contain the leak. The team brought the situation under control, but the supply of oxygen was halted for about 30 minutes, leading to the death of as many as 24 patients, who were on ventilator support and in constant need of oxygen supply. It is pertinent to mention here that Nashik Zakir Hussain Hospital is a COVID dedicated hospital, and more than 150 patients in the hospital were either oxygen-dependent or on ventilator support.

#WATCH | An Oxygen tanker leaked while tankers were being filled at Dr Zakir Hussain Hospital in Nashik, Maharashtra. Officials are present at the spot, operation to contain the leak is underway. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/zsxnJscmBp — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2021

Maharashtra Revises 'Break The Chain' Guidelines

Amid the increase in the number of coronavirus cases daily, the Maharashtra government on April 21 made amendments to the 'Break the Chain' guidelines issued on April 13. The amended guidelines will begin from 8 pm on April 22 and will remain in effect till May 1, 2021. This comes after Maharashtra reported 67,000 cases and 568 deaths in the last 24 hours.

