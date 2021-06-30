Anupam Kher Mourns The Demise Of Mandira Bedi's Husband, Says 'deeply Saddened & Shocked'

Actress Mandira Bedi's husband and film producer Raj Kaushal passed away on June 30th morning reportedly due to cardiac arrest. Ace filmmaker Onir who had worked with Raj in the 2005 film My Brother Nikhil, announced the news of his death on social media. "Gone too soon. We lost filmmaker and producer Raj Kaushal this morning. Very sad. He was one of the producers of my first film My Brother Nikhil. One of those few who believed in our vision and supported us. Prayers for his soul,” he wrote. Since then several celebrities have been sending in their condolences to the family.

Anupam Kher pays heartfelt tribute to Mandira Bedi's husband Raj Kaushal

Anupam Kher was one of a few who mourned the demise of a "dear friend" and a positive person. The veteran actor recalled some of his fond memories of working with Raj Kaushal and spending some time with him. Expressing his grief and sending his prayers to the family to bear the boss, Anupam wrote, "Deeply saddened & shocked to know about the sudden demise of #RajKaushal! A friend, a filmmaker & a very positive man. Have some great memories of working with him & spending time with him a few years back. Sorry, dearest @mandybedi& family for your irreparable loss." The actor also shared two pictures of Raj Kaushal from his recent ones while remembering the old days.

Deeply saddened & shocked to know about the sudden demise of #RajKaushal! A friend, a film maker & a very positive man. Have some great memories of working with him & spending time with him few years back. Sorry dearest @mandybedi & family for your irreparable loss. 🙏#OmShanti pic.twitter.com/HrzULdJhYd — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 30, 2021

Gone too soon. We lost Film maker and Producer @rajkaushal1 this morning. Very Sad. He was one of the producers of my first film #MyBrotherNikhil. One of those few who believed in our vision and supported us. Prayers for his soul. pic.twitter.com/zAitFfYrS7 — অনির Onir اونیر ओनिर he/him (@IamOnir) June 30, 2021

Apart from Anupam, actress Neha Dhupia who was among the group of friends Raj Kaushal also mourned his demise on Instagram. Mandira Bedi and Raj Kaushal got married in 1999 and they welcomed son Vir in 2011. Mandira and Raj Kaushal, who previously revealed they wanted to adopt a daughter, welcomed 4-year-old Tara into the family in July last year. Mandira Bedi and Raj Kaushal's son Vir is now 10. Apart from being a producer, Raj Kaushal was also a writer and a director. He directed some amazing films in his career including Pyaar Mein Kabhie Kabhie, Shaadi Ka Ladoo and Anthony Kaun Hai. He began his career as a copywriter.

