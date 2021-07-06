Anupam Kher Narrates How Leonardo Di Caprio Reacted To His Introduction: 'Gave Me A Hug'

Veteran actor Anupam Kher who is often seen taking a stroll down memory lane while posting throwback pictures recently shared his earlier encounter with Hollywood actor Leonardo Di Caprio. Anupam reminisced his conversation with the actor when the two met at a Los Angeles event a few years ago. Anupam took to Instagram and shared the picture while narrating the beautiful story behind his meet with the Titanic actor.

Anupam Kher shares a throwback picture with Leonardo Di Caprio

Remembering Leonardo as being "kind and affectionate,” Anupam wrote how he was greeted and welcomed by the actor at the event which just stole his heart. Narrating the story behind the iconic picture, the 66-year-old actor wrote, “I met Leonardo DiCaprio at an event in Los Angeles a few years back. I introduced myself. I said, "I am an Indian actor." He said, "I know!" I asked, "How?" And then he just gave me a warm hug. He was kind and affectionate. The best thing about being an actor is that you meet wonderful people from all over the world and bond with them easily. Actors are a tribe in themselves. #Actors #Acting #Bonding #MagicOfCinema #Films."

In the picture, Anupam can be seen wearing a dark suit over a white shirt. Leonardo DiCaprio can be seen is in a grey t-shirt under a jacket and sported a deerstalker hat. The duo stood next to each other with their hands on each other's shoulders as they posed for the camera. Previously, Anupam Kher gave an emotional ode to late filmmaker Yash Chopra. Remembering the legendary director, Anupam Kher wrote, "There are days when I miss #YashChopra Ji very very much. He was not only my favourite director and best friend but also one of the most wonderful human beings I had ever met. Warm, funny, earthy, romantic, compassionate, sensitive, joyous, and much more. For almost his last ten years, if I was in Mumbai every morning I used to spend time with him. He was a treasure trove of poetry and friendship (sic,” he wrote. Meanwhile, Anupam has several projects in the pipeline including The Last Show, Mungilal Rocks, and The Kashmir Files. In May, he had won the Best Actor award at the New York City International Film Festival for his short film titled Happy Birthday.

IMAGE: ANUPAMKHER/Instagram

