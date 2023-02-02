Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta On Fate Of Their Upcoming Releases; ‘We're Not That Type…’

Bollywood veterans Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta, who enjoyed a successful box office run in 2022, recently spoke about the pressure regarding the fate of their releases this year.

In an interview with ANI, Anupam Kher addressed the question and said, "I think I can speak for both of us. We're not the type of actors who became an actor by mistake or chance. We have spent our life on this, we have gone to training school."

"Yes, we want films to work so we get opportunities to work in more films like this. However, even if it doesn't happen work, life doesn't stop, we will work even harder," he added.

The actors also opened up about their experience of working with each other. While Neena Gupta said that there was no 'hesitation' in working together, Kher said that he has trust in the 'Uunchai' actress.

Anupam Kher reveals his 'greatest achievement'

Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta's upcoming movie Shiv Shastri Balboa is all set to hit the theatres soon. The trailer of the movie was dropped recently. In the same interview, The Kashmir Files actor revealed that despite being in the movie business for over 38 years, this is the first time he is on the main poster with his heroine and called it his 'greatest achievement'.

He further revealed that earlier he used to have a small face on the poster of a film and an actor could only achieve this with hard work and not necessarily with stardom.

Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta's professional life

Anupam Kher is currently working with Director Vivek Agnihotri for the second time. Agnihotri's directorial Vaccine War is the actor's 534th film. In 2022, he was seen in The Kashmir Files, Connect, and Uunchai.

On the other hand, Neena Gupta was seen in Uunchai, Goodbye, and Vadh.