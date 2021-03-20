Anupam Kher On Rising Covid Cases: 'Please Follow Protocols Set By Government'

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher is known to speak up his mind on some important current affairs, through his social media posts. The actor recently took Instagram in an attempt to raise awareness and alert people about the rising Covid cases in Maharashtra. While the government eased a few restrictions and lifted the lockdown, the Covid-19 cases recently saw an increase in the State. Take a look at Anupam Kher's humble appeal to his followers, on rising Covid cases in India.

Anupam Kher on Covid: Let’s not relax

In about a minute-long video on Instagram, Anupam Kher spoke about how the Indian government had been taking care of the Covid cases in India. Praising the authorities, Anupam Kher said that the government had handled the situation much better, compared to the other countries. He further added that however, since the last few weeks, a new wave of covid cases hit the country and several people have been affected because of it.

He further said that the citizens are expecting the economy to rise and also wish the virus to be put-off completely. However, with the vaccination drive running efficiently, people are experiencing a new kind of freedom and are seen commuting without masks. He also added that people are now seen gathering and crowding places, which is wrong. Anupam Kher said that people should start acting like responsible citizens and should follow all instructions and protocols, given by the government. He made an appeal and wrote a long note, shared with the video,

There is a fresh surge of Corona cases. Even though there is vaccine but Please let’s not relax. Maintain safety measures. Wear masks. Avoid crowded places. Keep social distance. Wash hands regularly. Sanitise surroundings Please spread the message. ðŸ™ðŸ™ #Corona

He also urged his followers to wear masks and keep social distancing, adding that life is precious and one must not take things for granted. Anupam Kher, on speaking about Covid cases in Maharashtra said that the authorities are fighting hard to get rid of the Pandemic and the citizen must act responsibly, to help the government and get rid of the virus, soon.