Anupam Kher On Wife Kirron’s Cancer Treatment: 'We Have Got The Best Doctors Around'

Veteran actor Anupam Kher who often gives updates on wife Kirron Kher’s health post revealing her cancer diagnosis recently shared the good news with his fans. During his recent interaction with Hindustan Times, the actor made a revelation that his wife Kirron is “much better” now with her treatment going on simultaneously. The actor also shared his thoughts on how the entire family is dealing with the health crisis.

Anupam Kher shares his wife Kirron's health update

The senior actor explained that the doctors are doing everything to cure Kirron and they are keeping a ‘positive and optimistic ‘approach towards her treatment. Elaborating on the same, Anupam shared that it is a ‘natural phenomenon’ to support people who are close to one and that is what he said his family is doing since the time they discovered Kirron’s health.

The A Wednesday actor updated that the doctors are doing their best job to treat her and they believe in the brilliance of doctors. Further, the 66-year-old actor shared that his brother Raju Kher is also a cancer survivor, so he feels that there is always hope and one just needs to be ‘optimistic’ and choose to be ‘happy always.’ Back in April, Anupam and his stepson Sikandar Kher had released a statement revealing that Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer, and is currently undergoing treatment. Lately, she has been making special appearances with her wit in Instagram videos of her son, Sikandar Kher.

Earlier, on Kirron Kher’s 69th birthday, Anupam had dropped a series of throwback pictures featuring Kirron and other celebrities. “Happy birthday dearest #Kirron!! May God give you a long and healthy life. May the Almighty grant you all the happiness in the world! People all over the world love you for the person you are! You are honest, fair, sincere, and forthright! You deal with every situation in life with amazing inner strength and grace! Stay healthy and safe! Love and prayers always.”

