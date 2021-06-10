Anupam Kher Opens Up On His Second Home And Initial Struggling Days In Mumbai

Actor Anupam Kher is quite active on social media and keeps his fans updated with his daily life. Recently, Anupam took to Instagram to share a video in which he introduced his second house in which he stayed while he was struggling to find an acting job in Mumbai. Anupam Kher also talked about the tales of his past and how they used to live in an apartment with four boys.

Anupam Kher introduces his second house and talks about his early struggling days

Anupam Kher took to Instagram to share a vlog with his fans. In the video, Anupam Kher introduced his second house in which he stayed while he was looking for work in movies. The house is located in Shastri Nagar and he used to live with four boys in a 1BHK flat. In the video, Anupam Kher talked about how the house flooring was different at that time and how there were no fans when he used to live in that apartment. He revealed one of his friends brought a fan from his home and was given only a year to find an acting job. Later on, he left the house and took the fan with him.

Furthermore, Anupam Kher also added that they bought an old fan and had to sleep accordingly when the fan worked. He added that there were days when the fan didn’t work and they had to sleep on the terrace or the stairs during the rainy days. Anupam then interacted with the people around his old apartment and revealed that his neighbor was a dance master and in the early days he even helped Anupam in introducing him to a film director. Later on, Anupam revealed some of the interesting places he used to visit in that area.

In the caption, he wrote, “Mumbai and I - In this series I introduce you all to the second house that I stayed in in Mumbai!! I was still looking for work in movies. I shifted to #ShastriNagar in Santacruz with the same four boys. My brother @rajukherofficial came from Shimla to live with me. Life was difficult but people were nice and helpful!! Have a look at this video and be part of my early life in Mumbai! #MumbaiAndI #ShastriNagar #40YearsInMumbai #AllDreamsComeTrue #CityOfDreams #Mumbai #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai.” Take a look at his post below.

