Anupam Kher Pays Emotional Tribute To '1st Student', Calls Him 'soft-spoken & Kindhearted'

Veteran actor Anupam Kher mourned the death of his beloved first student and a teacher at his academy, Anupam Kher's Actors Prepares.

He took to his verified Instagram handle and dropped a video from the prayer meeting where he can be seen paying tribute to his late student and teacher, Chandra Mohan. He described him as a 'soft-spoken, gentle, kindhearted and mast maula (carefree).'

Anupam Kher mourns the death of his first student

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Anupam Kher posted a video wherein he can be seen mourning the demise of Chandra Mohan. He can be heard saying, "So we have gathered here today to mourn the passing away of one of our teachers, Chandra Mohan ji, who was also my first student. When I passed out of drama school in 1978, my first job was in Lucknow and he was my first student from the first or second batch. He was a very hardworking, nice person. We also did plays together, which I directed in which he acted. He was from a small-town who came to Bombay and acted in many plays. Then in the past seven to eight years, he was teaching. He was a wonderful person."

"Sometimes life is cruel to people, But we've had some wonderful moments with him over here. (He was) kind-hearted man, sometimes foolish. sometimes not very smart. Bombay's cleverness did not come inside him. That's why everything he did was not the greatest thing, but everything he felt was the greatest thing. We will miss him. We will miss his smile. He did not get along with many people, but that's what life is about. There was less diplomacy in him. I will miss him as a student, as a teacher. I am sure, the students' life he touched, will miss him," the actor continued.

Anupam concluded, "When a member is lost (from a family), we feel hurt and sad about his absence. We will mourn his demise for a minute by standing up... And we wish to extend support to his wife Nivedita and his daughter. May God rest his soul in peace. Om Shanti."

As for the caption, he wrote, "We at the @actorprepares lost a very valued teacher #ChandraMohanJi. But for me he was also one of my first students at my first job as a teacher in #Lucknow. Every morning without fail I used get his namaskar message! Soft spoken, gentle, kindhearted and #MastMaula. We will miss him! Om Shanti! #Loss #Teacher #ActingSchool."

Image: Instagram/@anupampkher