Anupam Kher Pays Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi And Lal Bahadur Shastri On Birth Anniversaries

Veteran actor and author Anupam Kher remembered Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri on birth anniversaries. Paying tribute to the two ‘great leaders’, Kher said that the country learned a lot from them. The actor thanked the father of the nation and the former prime minister for their service. Kher also mentioned Shastri as ‘son of the nation’.

Remembering late Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversary Anupam Kher wrote a note on his Twitter account. “On the birthday of two great personalities of India, I pay my humble tribute to their education and their feelings of sacrifice towards the country. We have learned a lot from the lives of these personalities. thank you father of the nation #महात्मागांधी And the son of the nation, former Prime Minister Mr.#लालबहादुरशास्त्री Yes!! Jai Hind![sic],” the actor said.

Anupam Kher with his anniversary wishes joined a list of prominent personalities to remember the two leaders on the day. To mark the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti 2021, several Bollywood celebrities like veteran actor Kamal Hasaan, Sidharth Malhotra, and Anushka Sharma among others took to their social media handles and remembered Gandhiji and his teachings. South superstar Kamal Haasan took to Twitter and wrote a beautiful note while remembering Gandhi and his non-violence movement.

PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered late Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his birth anniversary on Saturday paying his humble tributes to the father of the nation. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi stated that the life and ideals of Bapu continued to inspire every generation of the country. Bowing respectfully to the leader on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, PM Modi shared how his noble principles were relevant globally and gave strength to millions.

Meanwhile, addressing an event with Gram Panchayats and Pani Samitis on the Jal Jeevan Mission via video-conferencing, PM Modi also remembered Lal Bahadur Shastri along with Gandhiji.

Remembering the two late leaders on their birth anniversary PM Modi said, "The villages of India resided in the hearts of both the great personalities- revered Bapu and Lal Bahadur Shastri. I am happy that on this day people from lakhs of villages across the country are doing water life dialogue in the form of Gram Sabhas. Such an unprecedented and nationwide mission can be made successful with this enthusiasm, energy."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also paid tribute to the two leaders on their birth anniversaries. Taking to Twitter, the Wayanad MP shared a montage of Mahatma Gandhi's struggle for the freedom movement along with the ongoing farmers' protest. The Congress leader also put up a tweet remembering Shastri for his simplicity and determination. “Salute to this Lal of Congress!” he added.

(Image: PTI/ Twitter)