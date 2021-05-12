Anupam Kher Pens A Message Of Optimism For Himself; Netizens Call Him 'an Inspiration'

Anupam Kher is among the most active Bollywood celebrities on social media and regularly keeps his fans posted about what he is up to. The actor often shares candid messages of positivity with his followers, but in his recent Instagram post, he has penned a short note of optimism for himself. He posted a candid photo of himself while having his mask on and talked about remaining positive in these tough times. His post promptly received warm reactions from his fans, who penned their own messages of optimism for the actor.

Anupam Kher pens a note for himself, fans react

The ongoing second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in India has negatively affected a large number of people in the country. While the fight against this pandemic continues, Anupam Kher has penned a reminder for himself about the need to be optimistic. He wrote in the caption of his new post, “Note to self : Everything is going to be okay !! :)” (sic). The post took no time in receiving a wave of reactions from fans, who joined him in spreading warm words in the comments section.

IMAGE: ANUPAM KHER'S INSTAGRAM COMMENTS

While many netizens penned the phrase, “This too shall pass” in their comments, others talked about how it is important to “stay strong” at the moment. A number of fans also praised the veteran actor for his message, calling him an inspiration. Anupam Kher had recently shared a video of the new initiative of Anupam Kher Foundation called ‘Project Heal India’. The video showed a large number of boxes that contained oxygen concentrators and ventilators that were set to be provided to the hospitals which needed them. He also mentioned that his foundation received professional guidance by the doctors to make sure that the equipment is utilized well.

Anupam Kher has been among the prominent personalities of Hindi film industry. Some of his notable acting performances can be seen in Saaransh, Ram Lakhan, Special 26, The Accidental Prime Minister, Baby and many more. He has also appeared in a handful of popular Hollywood films such as Silver Linings Playbook, A Family Man among others.

IMAGE: ANUPAM KHER'S INSTAGRAM

