Anupam Kher Pens A Sweet Note For Brother Raju On His Anniversary, Shares Unseen Pics; See

Actor Anupam Kher shares a special bond with brother Raju Kher and recently the actor went down the memory lane and wished brother Raju Kher and his wife Reema Kher on their 35 years of togetherness.

In the post, we can see a collage of then and now pictures of the couple and they look extremely adorable together, giving some major couple goals. Anupam Kher captioned the post, "Happy 35th wedding anniversary to my dear brother @rajukherofficial and dearest bhabhi @kherreema!!".

Adding to it, he said that they are a super cool couple and their graph of togetherness is really inspiring. He also mentions that the credit for their coolness should go to both of them. Following which he gives special credit to Reema Kher, praising her for her amazing positive and optimistic attitude towards life and family in general. Lastly, he concluded by saying, "May God keep them both happy and healthy together for years to come. Jai Ho!!" along with two emojis. He added, "#HappyAnniversary #BroAndBhabhi". The actors' fans too showered the post with much love in the comment section where they commented with heart emojis along with comments like "keep shinning ", "wishing you both all the happiness and peace in life", "lovely couple" and many more.

Raju Kher and Reema Kher

Actor Raju Kher married Reema Kher in the year 1986, following which they have two children Vrinda Kher and Pranit Kher. He started his career in the year 2000 with the Bollywood film Jungle, in which he portrayed the character of Mr.Malhotra. Following which he acted in a lot of Bollywood films and also directed a few television shows like Sanskar, Ret ka Dariya, Abhilasha, and many more.

Raju Kher's bond with Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher and Raju Kher are often seen together and reportedly, the duo spent a lot of time with each other amid the pandemic-led lockdown. And they never refrain from expressing their affection for each other on their social media handles and keep their fans updated with special pictures, showcasing their brotherhood. Recently, Anupam Kher penned a heartfelt note for brother Raju on his birthday and treated his fans with a few of their childhood photos.

