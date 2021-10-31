Veteran actor-author Anupam Kher who is known for his humorous posts full of positivity on social media, recently penned birthday wish for his son Sikandar. Anupam looked back at a time when Sikandar was in his childhood days and shared a throwback picture while writing a beautiful note.

The throwback picture showed little Sikandar posing with Anupam and Kirron from an event. The other picture of the father-son duo showed Sikandar making a quirky face while Anupam simply smiles for the picture. In the endearing note, Anupam wrote about how much ‘he has learned from him’ over the time being his father. Towards the end, Anupam concluded with a question that was sent on behalf of his mother Dulari.

Anupam Kher wishes son Sikandar on birthday with a beautiful post

“Happy birthday dearest @sikandarkher! May God give you all the happiness, success, peace, long and healthy life. I am glad we have never been a typical father/son duo. Growing up (as a person) with you has been amazing. I may not admit it often or openly but I have learned so many things from you. And I am proud of you for the way you are making your choices as an actor. Have a great year. पर शादी कब कर रहा है? This is from #Dulari? Love you! #HappyBirthday #SikandarKher #Love #Blessings,” wrote Anupam.

The post by the versatile actor received comments from various industry friends. It also caught the attention of the birthday boy who thanked him for being a ‘great father and a friend.’ “Thank you and love you, dad! You’ve been a great father and a friend .. and always been there for me when I’ve needed someone the most,” he wrote while thanking Anupam for the heartfelt wishes. Sikandar Kher’s marriage has been a concern for his family over time. Not just his father, but his mother- actor turned politician Kirron Kher had also earlier expressed her desire to see her son married.

Previously, during a live session, conducted by Sikander on Instagram, his mother Kirron had made a rare appearance and expressed her wish to have a daughter-in-law to whom she can give her sarees and jewellery. During the live chat, Sikander expressed his disappointment that Kirron did not have a daughter. He said, “This is so sad. I feel bad sometimes, mom, that you didn’t have a daughter. Because you have such beautiful stuff for a daughter”. To which the veteran actress replied, “I feel really bad. You are not getting married. Main kitni dafa sochti hoon ki main kya karoon, kisko doon, kaun pehnega (I often think what will I wish with my stuff, who will wear it).” Sikander was quick to reply, “Main pehnunga aapki saariyan aur jewellery. Main pehnunga, maa kasam. (I will wear your sarees and jewellery).”

IMAGE: Instagram/@anupampkher/myselfsikanderkher