Anupam Kher Pens Heartfelt Birthday Note For Wife Kirron, Calls Her 'God's Special Person'

It's been almost 37 years since actors Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher are married. Over these years, the two stars have gained a lot of popularity with their considerate work in Indian cinema. Today, on the occasion of Kirron's birthday, a doting husband Anupam penned a special post while extending heartfelt wishes to his better half.

Apart from the adorable post, the actor even shared a couple of throwback pictures of the two, that took fans down the memory lane. Starting from their wedding to all the joyous moments spent together and along with son Sikander, the pictures just exuberated love. While penning the endearing wishes, the actor called his wife 'God's special person' and wished her a 'peaceful, long and healthy life.'

Anupam Kher pens birthday wishes for wife Kirron

The first picture of the couple seems to be from a reality show where the two can be seen laughing while the others were from their wedding days where they just smiled for the camera. One of the pictures also featured their son Sikander who can be seen in a playful mood while posing with his mother. The throwback image seems to be from Kirron's cancer treatment days that just reflected upon the fact that the actor's family took ultimate care of the actor.

For the unknown, the Main Hoon Na star was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer, earlier in 2021. However, along with her treatment, she continued working from home and later joined the shoot of one of the reality shows, India's Got Talent.

While pouring his love for his wife Kirron, Anupam wrote, "Happy Birthday dearest #Kirron! May God give you all the happiness in the world. May you have a long, healthy & peaceful life!! May your life be full of laughter. You are God’s special person! May you continue to serve the people of #Chandigarh for many years. May @sikandarkher get married soon... Love & prayers always! @kirronkhermp #HappyBirthday #Laughter."

Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher got married 36 years ago, in 1985, and are proud parents to son Sikander Kher. The two have shared screen space in various films like Veer Zara, Total Siyaapa, Rang de Basanti, and others and their onscreen presence has always been appreciated by the fans.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anupam Kher recently received tremendous love and appreciation for his role in the last release The Kashmir Files where he played the role of a Kashmiri Pandit. Apart from this, he is currently working on his 525th film, The Signature, in Lucknow. Anupam also has Shiv Shastri Balboa and others in his kitty.

