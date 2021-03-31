Last Updated:

Anupam Kher Pens Heartfelt Poem On Middle-class Of India, Says 'will Resonate With Most'

Actor and author Anupam Kher who is quite active on social media while sharing positive posts recently penned a poem on the middle-class Indian society.

Actor and author Anupam Kher who is quite active on social media while sharing positive posts recently penned a poem on the middle-class Indian society and their distinct lifestyle. The actor who claims to be from a middle-class background feels that he can very well resonate with their way of living and achieving their dreams.

Anupam Kher's video on middle-class society

The video showed the Baby actor pouring his thoughts on the mindset of the middle class people who think a million times about the price tag before buying anything. He said, they are cautious about petty things in life like worrying about boiling milk on the gas stove, fret over falling hair, and growing bellies. Anupam jokingly said that the preparation of paneer is only on occasion when the middle-class people sour the buttermilk to derive cottage cheese. He has also spoken about how there are no get-togethers in middle-class families but religious functions like Satyanarayan Katha that bring all the members together. Anupam concluded the poem on a strong note that despite the hardships faced by the class, they aspire their children to break the obstacles of the middle-class society and earn fame and name in their life ahead. 

Anupam captioned the post and wrote, "Story of Indian Middle Class ... Friends! I was born in the lower middle class. Worked hard somehow and reached the upper-middle class. These lines have come out from the depths of my heart. You will listen and I bet you will smile because this is the story of all of us! Listen, smile, and share! Jai Ho!" Anupam Kher recently documented his iconic journey in films with a series of pictures on Twitter from his theatre days. The actor described how he started his career in acting while performing various stage shows from the beginning of his college life and how he is still attached to its roots. He thanked his teachers, director, and co-actors for vesting their trust and faith in him. Apart from thanking his mentors, the actor also hailed his audience and fans who have always supported him with whatever he has served on the table. 

