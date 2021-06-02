Anupam Kher Pens Message For Sam Heughan On Behalf Of Wife As 'Outlander' Season Extends

Actor and author Anupam Kher who is quite fond of Sam Heughan’s series Outlander recently took to Twitter and penned a message for the Hollywood star. Anupam reacted to the actor’s post after he announced the season 6 shooting wrap-up on Twitter. Sam shared two pictures from the show along with his lady love Caitríona Balfe. Through his post, Sam revealed that they have decided to extend the show till season 7. On hearing the good news, Anupam wrote that this will make his wife Kirron Kher delighted.

Anupam Kher pens a message for Sam Heughan

The Baby actor wrote that this news will surprise his wife Kirron who is a die-heart fan of the show and also, it's one of her ‘favourite shows’. He concluded the message and wrote, “She sends her love to all of you!! Jai Ho!” Sam had shared stills from the show and wrote, “THAT'S A WRAP!!!! Well... on Friday. Season 6 @Outlander_STARZ is FINISHED! We have an extended-length first ep for you too. This season will be 8eps with an extended season 7...Much to celebrate!” This is not the first time that the two stars have exchanged pleasantries on social media.

THATS A WRAP!!!!



Well... on Friday.



Season 6 @Outlander_STARZ is FINISHED!

We have an extended length first ep for you too.

This season will be 8eps with an extended season 7....

Much to celebrate!

😘🥃 pic.twitter.com/R1qNiXHLcJ — Sam Heughan (@SamHeughan) June 1, 2021

Dearest @SamHeughan! This is the best news for @KirronKherBJP. It is her most favourite show!! She sends her love to all of you!! Jai Ho! 🌺😍 https://t.co/mSQmz5XOeE — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 1, 2021

Earlier, Sam had enquired about Kirron Kher’s health after she was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. Anupam had thanked the lead cast of Outlander and promised to pay them a visit soon once things get back to normalcy. “Thank you @caitrionambalfe and @SamHeughan for your wonderful & caring message for @KirronKherBJP. She is a great admirer of both of you and your show @Outlander_STARZ. She is deeply touched by your thoughtful gesture. And so am I. Looking forward to #Season6. Stay safe,” tweeted Anupam. Sam who was overwhelmed by the adorable post, invited Anupam and his wife on sets of the show and have an interactive session. “Sending much love and wishes. If you both want to visit set one day, let me know, love to show you both around.”

Thank you @caitrionambalfe and @SamHeughan for your wonderful & caring message for @KirronKherBJP. She is a great admirer of both of you and your show @Outlander_STARZ. She is deeply touched by your thoughtful gesture. And so am I. Looking forward to #Season6. Stay safe. 🙏🌺🙏 pic.twitter.com/d3ejx34wkI — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 11, 2021

Sending much love and wishes. If you both want to visit set one day, let me know, love to show you both around.x — Sam Heughan (@SamHeughan) April 11, 2021

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anupam is looking forward to the release of his next film Moh Maaya which he was shooting in Bhopal before the lockdown. He will next be seen in The Last Show alongside Satish Kaushik. The film is directed by Vivek Agnihotri. Other than this, he will also feature in the next film The Kashmir Files which is also directed by Vivek Agnihotri. On the other hand, Sam Heughan will next be seen alongside global sensation Priyanka Chopra in the forthcoming film Text for You.

IMAGE: KIRRONKHERMP/Instagram/AP

