Anupam Kher Pens Note For 'New Amsterdam' Fans; Says, 'Was An Incredibly Special Time'

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher, on Tuesday, took to his social media handle and shared a post to extend his gratitude towards the team of New Amsterdam and fans of the series. In the post, the actor wrote, "This past year has been difficult for so many people around the world, not least for Dr. Kapoor". The actor further added, "It was an incredibly special time for me to be part of this show and one I will never forget. The New Amsterdam family will always hold a special place in my heart", he added in his Instagram post.

To conclude his message, the actor asserted, "I am grateful to the audience for their love, support and good wishes, particularly for my wife, Kirron, at this time. I hope you all will continue to join me on my journey and future projects". Anupam's last still in the show was seen on April 13's episode. To conclude his role, the episode showed that Dr Kapoor resigned.

Anupam Kher on leaving 'New Amsterdam':

Within a couple of hours, the post managed to garner more than an overwhelming response from his 4.3M Insta fam. The comments section was flooded with the token of love and acknowledgement from his fans. An Instagram user wrote, "don't know this, but every artist should be a human being like you" while another asserted, "We missed you and your subtle nuances- your breaking into small Hindi sentences". An excerpt of a brief comment read, "you will be deeply missed on New Amsterdam". Meanwhile, a section of fans dropped red-hearts in the comments section to extend their love for the actor.

The 66-year-old actor stepped down from the show, after confirming that his actor-turned-politician wife Kirron was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. In a statement shared on his Twitter handle on April 1, the actor informed that they were ‘blessed’ about her treatment being handled by a ‘phenomenal set of doctors.’ He further added that Kirron was a ‘fighter’ and 'took things on.' Kher also highlighted her being ‘all heart’ as the reason for her being showered with love by people. He conveyed his gratitude for the support, as he shared that she was on her way to recovery.

