Anupam Kher Pens Special Note For 'dearest' Kangana Ranaut After She Reads His Book

Veteran Bollywood actor and author Anupam Kher, on Tuesday, took to his social media handle and shared a multiple-picture post, featuring actor Kangana Ranaut and a screen-grab of one of her latest tweets. Interestingly, in the photo, Kangana can be seen posing with Anupam's recently launched book, Your Best Day Is Today. Responding to the gesture of Ranaut, Kher wrote a brief caption for her, which read, "My dearest @kanganaranaut !! Your uniqueness is infectious! You actually going to a book shop and buying my book #YourBestDayIsToday sets you apart from the rest of the world!".

Not only this, but the 66-year-old actor also wrote a few lines for the actor in Hindi, which read, "For you/ Jinmai Akele Chalne Ke Housale Hotey Hai Unkey Piche Hi Kaafiley Hotey Hai (The one who has the courage to walk alone, convoys follow them)". Concluding his caption, he extended good wishes to Kangana and added a few hashtags, which read, "Brilliant Actor", "Courage" and "Book".

Anupam Kher praises Kangana Ranaut:

Interestingly, the Queen actor had asserted that she was looking forward to reading the book when the veteran actor had unveiled the cover of it in November 2020. On March 16, a few days after the book launch in Bengaluru, Ranaut shared a tweet and wrote, "Dear @AnupamPKher Ji I promised you will buy a copy of ‘Your Best Day Is Today’ soon and for a Rajput pran jaye par vachan na jaye, here’s my copy, the bundle of joy and positivity that you are want to know your secret can’t wait to read, will give my feedback soon. All the best".

Anupam Kher's book

As mentioned above, it was the third book written by the Saaransh actor. Before Your Best day Is Today, he wrote Lessons Life Taught Me, Unknowingly: An Autobiography and Aap Khud Hi Best Hain in 2019 and 2011, respectively. Both of his books received a positive response from the readers and the critics alike. Your Best Day Is Today is a compilation of all his experiences during the lockdown and several ups and downs, including the time when his mother Dulari and brother Raju Kher had contracted the coronavirus.

(Image Courtesy: Anupam Kher IG / Kangana Ranaut Twitter)