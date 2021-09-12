Anupam Kher Pens Sweet Note For Brother Raju On His Birthday; Shares Some Unseen Photos

Anupam Kher's brother and actor Raju Kher rang into his 64th birthday on September 11, 2021. The actor shares a special bond with his elder brother Anupam Kher. The two are often seen together. Reportedly, they also spent a lot of time with each other amid the COVID-19 pandemic-led lockdown. Anupam Kher penned a heartfelt note for brother Raju on his birthday and treated his fans with a few throwback photos.

Anupam Kher recently went down his memory lane and dug out some throwback photos with his brother Raju. The first photo was ages old and it had Anupam Kher, Raju Kher, and their parents. One of the photos also had Anupam Kher and Raju Kher giving a funny pose. Raju Kher's family was also featured in a photo with their mother Dulari Kher. Anupam Kher called Raju Kher the "world's bestest brother" and shared his several qualities. He wrote, "Happy Birthday to the world’s bestest brother, my very own @rajukherofficial !! Selfless, kind, giving, supportive, compassionate, funny and always dependable! I am lucky to have him as my rock of Gibraltar! Thank you mere Bhai!! May God give you all the happiness and good health in the world. Love and prayers always! ❤️❤️". The actors' fans showered the post with much love in the comment section.

Some more throwback photos of Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher often shares throwback photos of his family. On his and Kirron Kher's wedding anniversary, the actor treated his fans with a photo from their wedding in 1985. The monochrome photo had Kirron Kher, Anupam Kher, Raju Kher, and their parents. In the caption, the actor wished his wife on their 36th anniversary.

In June, Anupam Kher shared a throwback photo with Kirron Kher, Jeetendra, and Shobha Kapoor. In the photo, the four of them seemed to be indulged in a conversation. Anupam Kher shared how he found the photo in a book and went on a flashback ride. He wrote, "“Life moves on , but memories don’t.” I found this pic of #Jeetu ji, #Shobha ji, #Kirron and I in a book. I immediately went into a flashback of the great times we all had together. It was fun. Laughter, stories and a carefree atmosphere. And then we all grew up. I really miss us. ❤️🌺.".

IMAGE: ANUPAM KHER'S FACEBOOK