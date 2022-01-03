Anupam Kher Pens Sweet Note For Brother Raju; 'We Are More Like Friends'

Actor Anupam Kher is quite active on social media and often shares pictures of his day-to-day activities with his fans. The Special 26 actor shares a very special bond with brother Raju Kher and the actor is often seen treating his fans with some of their amazing throwback pictures, and recently, Anupam Kher went down his memory lane and shared some interesting pictures of their struggling days and also penned a heartfelt note for his dearest brother Raju.

Sharing some old photographs from their struggling days, Anupam captioned the picture in Hindi as "Years later, my and Raju's holidays; Raju is one and a half years younger than me. In 1981, when I came to Mumbai looking for work, I had called Raju from Shimla to Mumbai. He used to work in a tin factory for Rs 700 per month and I struggled to find roles in films. Today 40 years have passed! There is no feeling of brothers growing up together."

Here's a look at Anupam Kher's post:

He also gave a special mention about the bond between the two and further added, "The years just pass by. We are less of brothers and more of friends. That is why perhaps this relationship has been going on for years without any ups and downs. After my niece Vrinda's wedding, we both went to a wellness resort for four days' holiday. In these four days, he got a chance to live all his childhood years again. All of you should do the same. Growing up doesn't mean that childhood can't be relived. Touch Wood!"

The bond between Anupam Kher and brother Raju Kher can clearly be sensed from their social media posts as the duo never refrains from expressing their affection for each other on their social media handles and they keep treating their fans with some old photographs, showcasing their brotherhood.

Anupam Kher on the work front

On the workfront, Anupam Kher will next be seen in The Kashmir Files and Suraj Barjatya's Unnchai which he is currently shooting for. Unnchai is a multi-starer film with actors like Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Sarika Thakur, and legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan. Not just Bollywood films but Anupam Kher also has Tamil -Telugu films like Karthikeya 2 and Connect in the pipeline.

(Image: @anupamkher/Instagram)