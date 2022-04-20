Veteran director-producer Tatineni Rama Rao, popularly known as T Rama Rao, passed away in the wee hours of April 20, 2022. The filmmaker who was known for rolling out iconic films like Navarathri, Bramachari, Illalu, Pandani Jeevitham, and more, breathed his last in Chennai due to an age-related illness. Actor Anupam Kher, who had the privilege of working with the director in his filmography, offered his heartfelt condolence.

The 83-year-old Rao’s family members informed the news of his demise with a statement. His final rites will take place today (April 20) in Chennai.

The statement read, "With great sadness, we inform that our beloved Tatineni Rama Rao has left for his heavenly abode in the early hours of April 20, 2022. May he be remembered by wife Tatineni Jayashree and children Chamundeswari, Naga Suseela, Ajay, and family."

Anupam Kher condoles death of director T Rama Rao

Anupam reacted to the statement on Twitter and expressed his grief of losing a person who was ‘compassionate, commanding & had a great sense of humour.’

While condoling his tragic demise, the actor-author wrote, “Deeply saddened to know about the demise of veteran filmmaker & a dear friend Shri #TRamaRao Ji. I had the privilege of working with him in #AakhriRaasta and #Sansaar!! He was compassionate, commanding & had a great sense of humour. My condolences to his family! Om Shanti!”

T Rama Rao worked with many leading actors in the Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi film industries. From Amitabh Bachchan to Sridevi to NTR and ANR, he worked with many top stars in India. Some of his famous films include Navarathri, Bramachari, Illalu, Pandani Jeevitham, Andhaa Kanoon, Nache Mayuri and Muqabla, among others.

Apart from creating a mark as a director, Rama Rao was also a successful producer. He has bankrolled several Tamil films under the banner of Sri Lakshmi Productions. Dhil, Youth, Arun, Unakum Enakum, and Malaikotai are some of the Tamil films he had bankrolled. The late director was survived by his wife, Tatineni Jayashree, and children Chamundeswari, Naga Suseela, Ajay, and other family members.

IMAGE: PTI/Instagram/SreedharPillai