Anupam Kher Performs Special Puja At Lord Krishna's Temple With Mother Dulari; Watch

Anupam Kher recently with his mother Dulari Kher and other family members visited Lord Krishna's Iskon temple in Mumbai. The veteran actor took to his verified Instagram handle and treated his fans and followers with a video and a series of pictures featuring himself and his family members. In the video posted, he can be seen communicating with his mother Dulari about her experience of visiting the temple and doing a 'special puja'.

Anupam Kher visits Lord Krishna's Iskon temple with his mother

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Anupam Kher posted a video where he can be seen talking with his mother and asking her about her experience of visiting the temple after so long time. His mother can be seen happy as she tells that she loved visiting the temple and doing a 'special puja' with the family members. In the pictures, Anupam can be seen posing with his mother and other family members.

As for the caption, the actor wrote, "Mom was so happy that we got to do a special puja at #IsckonJuhu after almost 3years along with our friends and family! She didn't let me finish any sentence! She kept talking about #ThakurJi (Lord Krishna) and so many other things! Thank you #Isckon #Hriday for the Puja, Darshan copies of #BhagwadGita and prasaadam! Jai Ho to the temple's 44 GLORIOUS Years! #JaiShriKrishna #DulariRocks."

As the netizens are always curious to watch the videos of Anupam Kher's mother, Dulari, the actor often treats fans with fun videos featuring her. Earlier, Anupam Kher gave a glimpse of how he was planning to perform a photoshoot with his mother, Dulari and brother, Raju Kher.

The video depicted how the three of them were planning to click a picture together but were indulged in an interesting conversation where their mother was complaining that he shouldn't post pictures of her on social media. Anupam Kher then asks about the reason behind it to which she says that people tease her. The actor then expresses his concern about how people tease her to which Raju Kher says that she fears that she could get 'nazar.' As the mother sons trio poses for the camera, their mother laugh out loud at a joke and call them stupid. Anupam Kher then begins to ask who was a bigger stupid between him and Raju to which she says that Anupam was a bigger one. This leaves everyone in splits.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Anupam Kher was last seen in the 2019 film, One Day: Justice Delivered and is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming movies namely The Kashmir Files, Uunchai along with regional films namely Karthikeya 2 and Connect. He will also appear in his highly-anticipated movie, Shiv Shastri Balboa.

(Image: Instagram/@anupampkher)