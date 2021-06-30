Anupam Kher Plays Cricket On Mall Road, Shimla; Says, 'Reminded Me Of My School Days'

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher, on late Tuesday night, took to his verified social media handle and treated his fan to a new video from his vacation in Shimla. Interestingly, in the video, the masked veteran actor can be seen playing cricket. While the actor bats, other players can be seen fielding.

Instagramming the video, Kher wrote a brief caption, which read, "It was fun to play cricket on the Mall Road in Shimla. And the fact that I could hit a six (Well, almost! *grinning face emoji*) was the bonus". His caption further read, "Reminded me of my school days. Jai Ho!". He also hashtagged "cricket", "Mall Road" and "memories".

Anupam Kher remembers his school days

In no time, the video post managed to garner over 172k views and is still counting. Meanwhile, a handful of his fans and followers on the photo-video-sharing platform flooded the comments section with numerous emoticons, including applauding hands, red-heart and fire. "Good shot sir", wrote a verified Instagram handle while another user added, "Good location. Don’t need wicket keeper".

A peek into Anupam Kher's Instagram

Interestingly, this is not the first time when The Accidental Prime Minister actor had shared a video of himself playing cricket. Back in June 2021, he had posted a reel video, in which he was seen enjoying gully cricket with some of the boys around his residential building. In the video, the kids could be seen declaring Kher's shot a boundary. In the caption of the post, Kher had written, "On my morning walk couldn’t resist playing a shot with these Gully Cricket Boys! I think they they were kind enough to let me to hit a shot (sic)". He had further added that "no matter what, I enjoyed it", in Hindi. The video has garnered over 500k views, so far.

The 66-year-old actor is currently in his hometown in Shimla. Two days after his actor-turned-politician wife Kirron Kher's 69th birthday, the actor had shared a video, in which he could be seen taking a flight to Chandigarh with his mother Dulari. Later, he had also given a peek into his road trip to Shimla from Chandigarh.

