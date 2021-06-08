Anupam Kher Poses While Working Out With Heavy Dumbbells; Says 'Life Does Not Get Easier'

New Amsterdam actor Anupam Kher took to his Instagram to share a never-seen-before shirtless picture to flaunt his physique. During the lockdown, the actor has been taken up physical activities to keep himself fit as a few days earlier he uploaded a video of playing cricket with kids. Take a look at Anupam Kher's latest Instagram post showing off his toned physique.

'Life doesn't get easier'

The veteran actor uploaded a monochrome picture of him showing off his toned back while holding a pair of dumbbells against his wall. The actor also conveyed valuable life lessons for his followers in the caption. The actor wrote,' Life doesn’t get easier and more forgiving. He continued,' we get stronger and more resilient!'

Netizens' reaction to Anupam Kher's latest post

Fans of the veteran actor appeared excited to see Anupam Kher's new avatar. Many fans spammed the comment section with heart and fire emoji to appreciate the actor working hard despite being in his 60s. One fan praised the photographer for such a beautiful shot of the actor while another fan remarked that Anupam has quite a muscular body. Some fans also appreciated the actor's wise words in the Instagram post.

Pic Credit: Anupam Kher's Instagram

More on Anupam Kher's photos and videos on social media

Enjoying a following of over 4 million followers, the actor does not only shares snippets of his personal and professional life on Instagram but also gives his fans a chance to interact with him. Recently, the actor took to his Instagram to express gratitude towards legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar for her contribution in fighting against the pandemic in the country. In another latest post, the actor caught himself playing 'gully cricket' on the roadside with a bunch of kids and stated that they were kind enough to go easy on him.

Recently, Anupam's mother celebrated her birthday and the actor took to his Instagram to share a few moments of celebration with his fans. Enjoying a party with both of her sons, the Mother of the actor gleamed happiness in all the pictures. Check out Anupam Kher's photos on Instagram here.

IMAGE- ANUPAM KHER'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.