Anupam Kher Posts A 'random Question' About An 'important Pic'; Fans Take Guesses

Anupam Kher, on May 31, took to his Instagram handle and shared a random picture of him with an anonymous man. As seen in Anupam Kher's Instagram caption, the actor asked his fans to guess the importance of that picture in his life. He wrote, "Can anybody tell the importance of this pic in my life?". He further added, "Big reward for guessing right!! Jai Ho! #RandomQuestion". Let us take a look at fans' reactions to the same.

Anupam Kher has a random question for his fans

As seen in Anupam Kher's Instagram post, the star shared a candid picture of himself, outside an old house. He is seen talking to an anonymous man. The house's number plate read as 2/15 Kadam. In Anupam Kher's latest Instagram post, he sported a white t-shirt and denim pant ensemble.

Fans' reactions

Several fans and followers commented on the actor's post. One of the users wrote, "First house which you rented in Mumbai - 2/15 Kadam". Another user added, "Saransh movie related". "Helping other through guidance and support", a fan commented on Anupam Kher's latest Instagram post. One of the Instagram users commented, "First house jab ap struggle kar rhe they.. Mumbai me" (your first house in Mumbai during your struggling days).

A fan comment read as "This man might help u during career struggling". Another fan guessed, "First room where you started Actor Prepares School". Anupam Kher's random question surely gained variant responses from fans and followers. Now, netizens simply need to wait for Anupam Kher's prize announcement. Take a look at some more fans' reactions to Anupam Kher's Instagram post.

Anupam Kher was last seen in the American television series, New Amsterdam. The medical drama television series is based on the book Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital, written by Eric Manheimer. It premiered on September 25, 2018, on NBC and ran for three seasons. The last season premiered on March 2, 2021. In New Amsterdam, Anupam Kher played Dr. Vijay Kapoor. The series also stars Ryan Eggold, Freema Agyeman, Janet Montgomery, Jocko Sims and Tyler Labine in prominent roles.

