Anupam Kher Posts A 'suspenseful' Slow-mo Video Of Him; Asks Fans To Give It A Title

Anupam Kher recently dropped in a video and called it a ‘thriller’ clip as it involved a piece of thrilling background music. In the video, he gave a sneak peek at his morning walk as he passed through a bunch of fallen trees on the road post the cyclone hit Mumbai. The actor even asked his fans to watch his thriller clip and suggest a title or a description for it.

Anupam Kher’s latest 'suspenseful' video

Anupam Kher recently took to his Instagram handle and shared this beautiful slow-motion video clip in which he can be seen walking beside the fallen trees on road. In the video, he can be seen wearing a grey coloured tee along with a pair of black track pants. He can also be seen wearing a set of grey coloured sports shoes and his mask on while holding his phone in hand. Through the video, Anupam Kher displayed how the cyclone hit the city and how it destroyed a lot along its way.

In the caption, he stated that this clip was suspenseful for him and asked his fans if they were to give a description or a title to the clip, what would that be. He then stated that the best answers would get a special surprise from him and further mentioned the name of his friend who shot this thrilling video.

As the fans love Anupam Kher’s videos and photos on Instagram, many took to his latest video and made attempts to come up with interesting titles or descriptions for the video. One of the fans suggested that he could title his suspenseful thriller clip as the ‘Kher walk’ while another one suggested ‘kudrat ka karishma’ that meant a miracle of nature. One of the fans also suggested other interesting titles such as ‘being kherful’, ‘the show must go on’, ‘chalti ka naam zindagi’ and ‘getting closer causing death’ while others added description such as ‘when you start to slow down, you observe even the mundane’. Many of the fans also complimented his video by dropping in heart symbols in the comment section. Have a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Anupam Kher’s Instagram post:

IMAGE: ANUPAM KHER'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.