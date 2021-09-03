Anupam Kher Praises Furry Co-actor From His Upcoming Movie 'Shiv Shastri Balboa'

Anupam Kher recently shared some cute words of gratitude for one of his special co-stars from his upcoming movie, Shiv Shastri Balboa and left all his fans in awe. He further wrote about how he will miss his co-actor, Patoonia as he recently wrapped up his 519th film. Many fans took to Anupam Kher’s social media handle and poured in love for him and added how cute they looked together.

Anupam Kher plays with his furry co-star, Patoonia

Anupam Kher recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a video clip in which he can be seen having a ball with a dog, Patoonia who will be seen alongside him in his highly-anticipated movie, Shiv Shastri Balboa. In the video, he can be seen introducing Patoonia to all his fans and telling them how it was a pleasure working with her in the film. He further said that she was a great co-actress with him and added that she was charming, naughty, smart and beautiful. In end, he thanked her for working with him in his 519th film.

In the caption, he wrote, “I loved working with #Patoonia in my 519th film #ShivShastriBalboa. Most of my scenes are with her. She was great to work with! Especially if I had a piece of cheese in my pocket. Will miss you my dearest. Stay happy and your cheerful self always!!” (sic)

Many fans took to Anupam Kher’s Instagram post and flooded the comments section with hearts and heart-eyed emojis expressing how delighted they were to meet Patoonia. Many of them also stated how she looked so cute and playful while others expressed their excitement for Anupam Kher’s upcoming movie. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Anupam Kher’s latest Instagram post.

Anupam Kher recently shared a bunch of photos and videos in which he depicted how he met David O Russell. Through the caption, he thanked him for his kind words and mentioned how inspiring it was to meet him. He wrote, “Thank you dearest #DavidORussell for your love, warmth and kind words. It was wonderful and so inspiring to meet you. You are one of my most favourite directors and persons. I love your interest in telling an Indian story. Hopefully it happens soon! Om Ganeshaye Namah!” (sic)

