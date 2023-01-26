Anupam Kher Praises 'RRR' For Bagging Oscar Nomination, Says 'It's A Great Feeling'

The Kashmir Files' actor Anupam Kher recently opened up about SS Rajamouli's directorial 'RRR' bagging a nomination at Oscars 2023. The actor praised the movie and called it the 'greatest feeling for Indian cinema'.

"If now RRR has won Critics Choice award, and RRR has won the best song at Golden Globes, it is the greatest feeling for Indian cinema. Why should (we) not we celebrate?" I am the first person, who sort of tweeted that because I genuinely felt 'wow the song Naatu Naatu, the whole crowd is dancing on that," Anupam said in an interview with Brut India.

He also spoke about how a "Hindustani film" or "Telugu film" or an "Indian film" has entered the "mainstream of cinema" for the first time.

The actor averred, "Because till now whatever films that they (western audiences) acknowledged were about poverty of Indians, about some foreigner, who has made a film, whether it is Richard Attenborough or Danny Boyle about Indians (but from a Western outlook).

Anupam Kher on 'The Kashmir Files' not getting a nomination for Oscars 2023

In the same interview, Anupam Kher also spoke about his film 'The Kashmir Files' not getting a nomination for Oscars 2023. Speaking about what according to him went wrong, he said, "There must be obviously some problem with The Kashmir Files" which possibly prevented the movie to bag a nomination for the Academy Award this year.

On the work front, the 65-year old is collaborating with Director Vivek Agnihotri for the second time. Agnihotri's directorial 'Vaccine War' is Kher's 534th film. In 2022, he did some amazing work including 'Karthikeya 2,' 'Uunchai' and 'Connect.'