Anupam Kher Presents Teaser Of 'Bhuj: The Day India Shook', Calls It 'dear To His Heart'

Actor Anupam Kher recently informed about being part of the Bhuj: The Day India Shook documentary, while giving a glance at some of his projects. The documentary will uncover one of the most damaging earthquakes that hit India, back in 2001. Premiering on 11th June, the documentary is narrated by Anupam Kher.

Anupam Kher shares teaser of Bhuj: The Day India Shook teaser

In the documentary, the actor emphasises stories of bravery, heroism, miracle rescuers, misfortune, tragedy, and hope. It documents the survivors of the quake, gathers eyewitness accounts and first-hand footage of the event. 20 years later, the premium documentary traces the steps of this destructive disaster that not only changed how people look at earthquakes in India but also changed the perception of the people regarding the medical revolution. Anupam took to Twitter and shared a small clip that gave a sneak peek into the massive destruction that was caused by the earthquake and its dire repercussions.

Presenting the teaser of a project dear to my heart on @discoveryplusIN #Bhuj: #TheDayIndiaShook! Releases on June 11. While the tragedy brought much grief with it, there were many stories of bravery & courage that people need to hear about! Please do watch! 🙏👇 #DiscoveryPlus pic.twitter.com/Q1XRjnQLIz — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 8, 2021

“Presenting the teaser of a project dear to my heart on @discoveryplusIN#Bhuj: #TheDayIndiaShook! Releases on June 11. While the tragedy brought much grief with it, there were many stories of bravery & courage that people need to hear about! Please do watch,” Anupam wrote. The short teaser gave an insight into the unforgettable incident in detail. It also shines light upon stories of resilience and the science behind it, making it heart-warming yet insightful. The documentary utilises key archival footage like videos, photographs, newspaper headlines along Satellite images of Gujarat to demonstrate the mishap and the fallout.

While sharing his thought over lending his voice to such a project, the actor in a statement shared that he got ‘goosebumps’. “Every little aspect of the incident gave me goosebumps, I can only imagine the kind of impact it might have had on the individuals who experienced it first-hand. Narrating this premium documentary was an emotional journey for me and my heart goes out to every individual, every survivor, every family that was impacted by this unforeseen disaster. It also fills me with pride being the face of this special documentary and take this story to every corner of this country because I truly believe, the strength of such heroes must be celebrated,” he opined while elaborating on the project.

IMAGE: ANUPAMKHER/Twitter

