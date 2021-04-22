Anupam Kher Quiz Fans To Guess Number Of ‘framed Pics’ In His Office To Win Special Prize

Veteran actor, Anupam Kher, recently shared a fun video on his Instagram handle featuring his office. The nearly 2 minute video, features Kher's office as somebody goes around each part of it showing all the different framed photos and certificates on the walls. Anupam Kher, in the recent post, asked fans to guess how many framed photos he has in his office for a special prize, which is a copy of his book about his experiences from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The video featured on Anupam Kher's Instagram handle had the caption, "Pic Quiz: This is the video of my office! All you you have to do is to tell me how many framed pics are there in this video". Kher also announced a prize for the winner adding, "People with correct answer will get a copy of my book #YourBestDayIsToday!! Chalo! Shuru ho jao!! Good luck. Your time starts now!! #Quiz #Pics #Book #Prize #Memories". Take a look at Anupam Kher's Instagram post below.

Fans react to Anupam Kher's video

Anupam Kher's photos and videos on Instagram often prompt a number of responses from fans. Kher's recent video featuring a fun quiz for fans saw many of them taking to the comments section to try and win the prize. Many fans left comments guessing the number of "frames" featured in Kher's video, although, most numbers ranged between 28-35. Many fans left comments expressing how they hoped to be right and were chosen for the prize while others simply left heart and kiss emojis for the actor. Anupam Kher has yet to announce a winner for the 'video quiz'. Take a look at some of the reactions below.

Anupam Kher's movies and more

Former Chairman of Film and Television Institute of India, Anupam Kher is the recipient of two National Film Awards and eight Filmfare Awards. He has appeared in over 500 films in several languages and many plays. Kher is all set to star in the upcoming film, The Kashmir Files along with Mithun Chakraborty. Anupam Kher appeared in the American medical drama tv series, New Amsterdam from 2018 to 2021 in which he had one of the main roles, playing Dr. Vijay Kapoor, head of the Neurology Department. However, Kher recently pulled out of the show to spend time with his wife, Kirron Kher, who was recently diagnosed with cancer.

Image source - Anupam Kher Instagram

