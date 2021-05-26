Anupam Kher Re-creates Scene From His Debut Film 'Saaransh'; Compares It With Original One

Veteran actor and author Anupam Kher recently completed 37 years in the entertainment industry after he made his debut with his 1984 film, Saaransh. To celebrate the victory, Kher posted a snippet of his character from the movie and then continued speaking the same dialogues in a new video that he recorded at home.

Sharing the same, he wrote, "As the day of my 37th year in cinema comes to an end, here are my two performances of the same scene from Saaransh. One from the actual film released on 25th May 1984 and the other from 2021 at home."

He then asked fans which do they think is better. Kher extended gratitude and thanked everyone for showering love upon him in all these years. As soon as Anupam Kher's Instagram video was up on the internet, fans dropped endearing comments. A user asked, "Did you ever age?" whereas another fan penned, "The same intensity, you have matured like expensive wine."

Anupam Kher recreates a scene from Saaransh

In Anupam Kher's debut movie, the actor played a character much older than his age. He went on to call it the "best debut" any actor could dream of. He added that he was 28 and had to play the role of a 65-year-old teacher named BV Pradhan. The New Amsterdam actor continued that certain scenes are still part of his soul and that he had no idea what his fate would be after

this film and hence he just wanted to give his everything to it.

He also recalled everything that he had gone through in life, right from his struggles to sleeping on roads, the rejections, the mockery that he received before his first film. He admitted that it could be considered a craft of an actor who had the ability to bring out the problems and sufferings on-screen in the character which nobody would ever come to know.

Meanwhile, Soni Razdan, who was also a part of the movie, shared a still from the same and celebrated the special day. Apart from the duo, the movie also starred Rohini Hattangadi, Madan Jain, Nilu Phule, among others, and the music was given by Ajit Verman.

(IMAGE: ANUPAM KHER'S INSTAGRAM)

