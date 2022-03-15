Anupam Kher Reacts After Post Compares His Act In 'The Kashmir Files' With Heath Ledger

If The Kashmir Files is creating an impact among audiences today, the performances of the actors have played a crucial role. Anupam Kher leads from the front in the acting department in the film on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990, as a man who was at the receiving end of hostilities by extremists.

The veteran's performance seemed to be impacting audiences, and that was evident in the manner in which netizens were creating social media posts to praise his work. One netizen wrote that his performance, like late Heath Ledger's in The Dark Knight was one that people would never forget.

Kher expressed his delight for being mentioned in the same post.

Anupam Kher delighted over comparing his The Kashmir Files act to Heath Ledger's performance

A highlight of Kher's performance in the film was of him being seen with blue paint on his face like Lord Shiva. A netizen posted a collage of this picture alongside Heath Ledger, who also had paint on his face, in the role of Joker, the antagonist against Batman in The Dark Knight.

The image had the caption, 'Performances that world will never forget.'

Ledger passed away before the film was released in 2008 but was posthumously awarded the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor that year. The performance is considered among the memorable ones in the past two decades.

Kher seemed to have stumbled upon the image somewhere and posted it on Twitter. The A Wednesday star could not find the source of the creator and wrote that anonymous compliments were the 'best' since one understood that there was nothing for the creator to 'gain anything out of it.' Kher thanked his 'anonymous friend' and shared that he was happy to see it.

Anonymous compliments are the best because you know they aren’t trying to gain anything out of it!! Thank you my anonymous friend for making this. I am delighted to see it!! 🙏😍🙏#TheKashmirFiles @vivekagnihotri pic.twitter.com/dp9quVRGQb — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 15, 2022

Praises for The Kashmir Files

Anupam Kher's Special 26 co-star Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, among others praised the movie. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also came out in film's support, alleging that a 'conspiracy' was up against the film as it was exposing the 'truth.'

Hearing absolutely incredible things about your performance in #TheKashmirFiles @AnupamPKher

Amazing to see the audience back to the cinemas in large numbers. Hope to watch the film soon. Jai Ambe. https://t.co/tCKmqh5aJG — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 13, 2022

The film has been directed by Vivek Agnihotri and also stars Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, among others.

The film is working impressively at the box office, having earned Rs 40 crore in the span of just four days.