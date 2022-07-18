Anupam Kher Recalls Simpler Days Of Talking To Loved Ones At Phone Booths; Drops Fun Video

Anupam Kher recently recalled 'simpler and easier' times when people used to communicate with their loved ones via a phone booth. Dropping a fun video of him inside a made-up STD booth, the actor narrated how the conversations happened according to a defined meter, with people standing in long queues just to get in touch with others. "I miss those days," The Kashmir Files star added.

Anupam Kher recalls 'simpler' days of talking to loved ones at phone booths

Taking to his Instagram handle on Monday, July 18, Anupam Kher shared a video of him talking to someone inside a yellow phone booth and then waving to the camera after hanging up the call. In the caption, he mentioned, "Sometimes I feel life was easier and simpler. We used to really look forward to finding an STD booth to talk to our dear ones!! Duration of Conversations were according to the meter."

The actor continued, "There was always somebody in the queue listening to your whole conversation and politely smiling! I miss those days.#Telephone #Booths."

Fans also recalled their memories in the comments section, with one user mentioning, "What a find !! Thanks for reminding me of such amazing sweet memories."

Another person wrote, "Absolutely sir…also PP number( padosi ka phone), as mtnl had many year-long wait lists…miss the days without mobile, laptops, we were closer."

The actor recently visited the Prime ministers' Museum in Delhi and dropped a trail of glimpses from the 'spectacular' place. In the caption, he said that he was proud to have visited the "interactive, informative and brilliantly designed" museum. He also lauded the team behind the creation of the exquisite space.

“Visited the #PrimeMinistersMuseum in Delhi! It is amazing and can be compared to any best museum in the world! Spectacular, interactive, informative and brilliantly designed! Felt so proud! Please visit this place with your family and friends! Congratulations to the entire team who conceived, curated and built it! Jai Hind!."

On the work front, the actor recently wrapped up his 526th film, Kaagaz 2, which reunites him with Satish Kaushik. He also has projects like Uunchai and The Signature among others in the pipeline.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @ANUPAMKHER)