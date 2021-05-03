Anupam Kher Receives A Gift And A Handwritten Note From Amrish Puri's Grandson Vardhan

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher recently took to his Instagram to share a gift that he received from Amrish Puri's grandson, Vardhan Puri. The actor shared the video on his Instagram story and thanked Vardhan for the gift. Take a look at the post that was originally uploaded by Anupam Kher on his Instagram.

Anupam Kher receives a gift from Amrish Puri's grandson Vardhan Puri

Anupam Kher shared a video on his Insta story that showed the gift he had received. Vardhan Puri gifted a box of sweets for Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher. Along with the box, the actor also received a handwritten appreciation note. While sharing the video, Anupam tagged Vardhan Puri in the video and thanked him for sending the gift. Anupam Kher and Vardhan Puri will be seen together on the screen for the upcoming movie The Last Show.

Recently, the young actor took to his Instagram and shared a video from the table read for his upcoming movie with Anupam Kher. The movie is being directed by Vivek Agnihotri and is written by Rumi Jaffery. It also stars Satish Kaushik, Vivek Agnihotri’s wife Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher’s niece Vrinda Kher, and Godaan Kumar in important roles. While sharing the post Vardhan through his captions expressed his excitement to work with Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik. The young actor wrote, "Presenting to you the first table read of my next film ‘The Last Show’ directed by the one and only @vivekagnihotri and written by the great #RumiJaffery. Elated to be working with an extremely esteemed cast including @anupampkher @satishkaushik2178" (sic) as he shared the post.

Anupam Kher shares unseen photos of his friends

Anupam Kher's Instagram recently featured unseen pictures of his two best friends, Vijay Sehgal and Satish Malhotra. The actor penned down a lengthy note as he shared the pictures. The first photo was a throwback black and white of the trio while the other photos were their recent ones. While sharing the photos, the actor wrote, "The 1st pic in this post was taken on the 2nd of May, 1974 at our college function. We were friends much before that. But on this particular day #SatishMalhotra #VijaySehgal and I decided to celebrate 2nd May as our #FriendshipDay. By the Grace of God, all three of us have survived life’s ups and downs for the past 47years!! Touchwood and Jai Ho!".

Source: Vardhan Puri and Anupam Kher's Instagram