Anupam Kher Receives Certificate Of Honour; Heads To San Jose For Next 'Zindagi Ka Safar'

As the actor, Anupam Kher has been winning the hearts of his fans from all around the world with his show, Zindagi Ka Safar, he recently dropped in a delightful piece of news from his show in Atlanta. The actor also shared glimpses of his show and revealed how he received the Certificate of Honour from the Atlanta Senator and a Congresswoman.

Anupam Kher recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a bunch of photos and videos from his latest show, Zindagi Ka Safar, held in Atlanta. He posted a video clip in which he can be seen singing the popular Indian patriotic song along with the audience. In the second video, he was seen interacting with one of the fans. The video depicted that the fan was complimenting the actor for his amazing performance in a specific film while Anupam Kher reacted to it hilariously by saying that his compliment made him forget what he was saying. In the next video, he was seen talking about how the ‘90s cinema was the best and referred to it as ‘real cinema’. In the end, he added a cool picture of himself with Jugal Hansraj, his partner in Zindagi Ka Safar along with a picture of the certificate of honour that he received in Atlanta.

In the caption, he stated, “Thank you #Atlanta, Senator #JenJordan, Congresswoman #SheaRoberts for presenting me the #CertificateOfHonour. Thank you my beloved fellow Indians and the lovely audiences for showering so much of love on us!! Your love, warmth, appreciation, standing ovations touched the soul of my heart. Singing हम हिंदुस्तानी at the end of my show was the highlight of my evening. Don’t miss the American gentleman also singing #HumHindustani at the end of the first video. Jai Ho. (sic)”.

Several fans took to Anupam Kher’s Instagram post and showered it with hearts while many of them applauded him for his performance by adding clapping emojis in the comments section. Some of the fans also praised him by referring to him as ‘great’ and ‘fantastic’. Take a look at some of the fans' reactions to Anupam Kher’s latest Instagram post.

Anupam Kher recently shared a video clip on Instagram, in which he depicted his plane getting landed in San Jose and further revealed that he was there for his show, Zindagi Ka Safar. Take a look-

